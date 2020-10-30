Home Finance Stifel adds three Merrill advisers
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 30, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus said it has added three advisers from Merrill Lynch.

John Carpenter and Faisal Raza, who managed $128 million at Merrill Lynch, have joined Stifel Nicolaus in its Dallas office.

Also joining Stifel from Merrill Lynch, where he managed $115 million, is Jake Allen, who has moved to the firm’s Frontenac, Missouri, office.

