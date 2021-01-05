Skip Schweiss becomes FPA president

Following the protocol of the Financial Planning Association, Skip Schweiss has assumed the position of the organization’s president for a one-year term.

Schweiss is the former president of TD Ameritrade Trust Co. and had been managing director of advisor advocacy at TD Ameritrade Institutional, a role that involved promoting the value of a fiduciary standard for advisers.

