Skip Schweiss becomes FPA president

Following the protocol of the Financial Planning Association, Skip Schweiss has assumed the position of the organization’s president for a one-year term.
Schweiss is the former president of TD Ameritrade Trust Co. and had been managing director of advisor advocacy at TD Ameritrade Institutional, a role that involved promoting the value of a fiduciary standard for advisers.
