Seven holes, seven hits at Azure’s monster Andover nickel-copper discovery

The latest drill holes have all intersected broad zones of nickel-copper sulphides within the ever-expanding ‘VC-07’ mineralised corridor, part of Azure’s (ASX:AZS) Andover project in WA.

Highlights include 17.2m of semi-massive, matrix and heavily disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides (VC-07 West) and 25.9m of massive, semi-massive, matrix and disseminated Ni-Cu sulphides (VC-07 East).

Assays are pending.

To date, Azure has completed 49 diamond drill holes for a total of 21,943m at Andover — 41 holes at VC-07 (34 holes at VC-07 East and seven holes at VC-07 West) and eight holes at the VC-23 prospect.

Two diamond drill rigs are testing the multiple mineralised zones hosted within the VC-07 West system, while a third rig is continuing to in-fill drill the VC-07 East mineralised zone for mineral resource estimation purposes.

Planning continues for additional drilling at other high priority targets across the project area, including VC23, VC-18 and VC-41.

“It’s very pleasing that our drilling continues to have great success intersecting more and more zones of NiCu sulphide mineralisation within the VC-07 mineralised corridor,” managing director Tony Rovira says.

“As with our earlier drilling, these latest mineralised intersections are coincident with electromagnetic (EM) conductors, confirming the strong association of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation with EM conductance.”

At Andover, unlike most sulphide discoveries, there are no ‘false positives’ from EM surveys.

That means find an EM conductor, find nickel-copper sulphides. The upside is huge.

“With multiple mineralised drill hits and numerous nearby EM conductors that are yet to be drilled, the western part of the VC-07 corridor is shaping up very nicely to host a substantial body of Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation,” Rovira says.

“Meanwhile the in-fill and extensional mineral resource drilling at VC-07 East continues to intersect mineralisation in line with expectations.”

