Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 21, 2021

Senators reintroduce retirement bill

Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have introduced the Retirement Security & Savings Act (S. 1770), which they believe will strengthen Americans’ retirement security and which is virtually identical to a bill they introduced last year.

The bill includes more than 50 provisions to help people set more aside for their retirement, help small businesses offer 401(k) and other retirement plans, expand access to retirement savings plans and provide more certainty and flexibility in retirement.

The bill text can be found here.

