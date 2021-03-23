Senate confirms Marty Walsh to head Labor Department

In a 68-29 vote Monday, the Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to be Labor secretary.
Walsh became a union member at 21 and rose to lead the Boston Trades Council, which represents ironworker and electricians unions, among others. He also served for 17 years as a Massachusetts state representative. He has been mayor of Boston since 2014.
Walsh’s confirmation was a victory for AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who rallied his federation of 56 unions to back Walsh soon after Biden won the election in November.
“For four years, working families have lived with a Labor Department devoted to serving a handful of elite interests,” Trumka said in a statement. “Now, the power to enforce safety and equity in our workplaces has been handed from a ruthless corporate lawyer to a proud union brother.”
