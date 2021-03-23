Home Finance Senate confirms Marty Walsh to head Labor Department
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: March 23, 2021

Senate confirms Marty Walsh to head Labor Department

Category: Finance

In a 68-29 vote Monday, the Senate confirmed Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to be Labor secretary.

Walsh became a union member at 21 and rose to lead the Boston Trades Council, which represents ironworker and electricians unions, among others. He also served for 17 years as a Massachusetts state representative. He has been mayor of Boston since 2014.

Walsh’s confirmation was a victory for AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, who rallied his federation of 56 unions to back Walsh soon after Biden won the election in November.

“For four years, working families have lived with a Labor Department devoted to serving a handful of elite interests,” Trumka said in a statement. “Now, the power to enforce safety and equity in our workplaces has been handed from a ruthless corporate lawyer to a proud union brother.”

[More: DOL nominee Walsh raises concerns about Trump rule curbing ESG retirement investing]

Leveraging video for authentic adviser marketing

The post Senate confirms Marty Walsh to head Labor Department appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: ASX Large caps outperformed small caps, but no one could sail past Airtasker (again)

Theta token now a top 10 crypto; Ankr soars 33% on Coinbase listing

82% of Americans say COVID affected their retirement plans

Kwinana oil refinery’s approaching closure increases urgency for WA crude producers

‘We’re here for a 5-10 year journey’ – here’s Airtasker CEO Tim Fung on life after listing

Slimmed down 2020 comp for LPL, Ameriprise CEOs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *