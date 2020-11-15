Special Report: Digital technology company Security Matters has successfully raised $2m from existing and new investors to continue commercialising its … Read More
The post Security Matters strengthens balance sheet to Q1 2022 with $2 million private placement appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.