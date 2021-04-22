SEC obtains final judgment against Connecticut RIA

The Securities and Exchange Commission has entered a final judgment against former Connecticut investment adviser Lester Burroughs who, in a parallel criminal case, was found guilty of wire fraud and sentenced to 33 months in prison.

In the criminal case, Burroughs was ordered to pay restitution of $575,000 to his victims. The judgment against Burroughs in the civil case ordered him to pay disgorgement of $560,000, which was deemed satisfied by the criminal restitution order.

In its civil case, the SEC alleged that Burroughs engaged in a scheme to defraud retail investors by selling fictitious financial products and misappropriating the proceeds to pay other advisory clients, as well as for his own use.

