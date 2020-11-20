Scott Power is enthusiastic about the state of the market and says investors need to position themselves for some extraordinary … Read More
The post ScoPo’s powerplays: ‘It’s a new dawn… get in front of these extraordinary opportunities’ appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.