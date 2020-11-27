Home Finance Scopo’s powerplays: Healthcare hit by ‘Covid exit trade’, but opportunities remain
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: November 27, 2020

Scopo’s powerplays: Healthcare hit by ‘Covid exit trade’, but opportunities remain

Category: Finance

Healthcare and life sciences expert Scott Power, who has been a senior analyst with Morgans Financial for 24 years, explains … Read More

The post Scopo’s powerplays: Healthcare hit by ‘Covid exit trade’, but opportunities remain appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Who’s on the hunt for a Black Friday bargain this week?

Infant formula stocks guide: Here’s everything you need to know

Gold mining stocks are undervalued right now, says Metals Focus

Second big fish on board for Pure’s NQ battery metals project

Why Australia’s open banking should look towards UK and Europe for success

Down-scheduling of CBD would unlock a huge opportunity for Creso Pharma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *