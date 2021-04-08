Home Finance Schwab files for first actively managed ETF
April 8, 2021

Schwab files for first actively managed ETF

Charles Schwab Investment Management has filed a registration statement with the SEC for its first actively managed exchange-traded fund.

The fund, the Schwab Ariel ESG ETF, also will be Schwab’s first fund based on environmental, social and governance criteria.

The fund will be sub-advised by Ariel Investments and make its holdings public with a 60-day lag via periodic regulatory filings. However, the fund will post a daily proxy portfolio. 

The new ETF will be listed on the NYSE and invest primarily in small- and mid-cap stocks that fall into the range of the Russell 2500 index and meet criteria set by Ariel Investments’ ESG strategy.

[More: BNY Mellon files for first active ETFs]

Vanguard launches its first actively managed bond ETF

