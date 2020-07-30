Saturn builds the case for resource growth at Apollo Hill gold project

Special Report: Saturn has uncovered a new opportunity for follow-up exploration after drilling at Apollo Hill returned a high-grade intersection with visible gold.

Drilling at an underexplored portion of the Apollo Hill footwall at the southern end of the deposit in WA’s Eastern Goldfields region returned a very healthy 3m interval grading 54.2 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 301m, within a broader 9m zone at 18.2g/t gold from 301m.

Results above 5g/t are generally considered to be high-grade.

Saturn Metals (ASX:STN) says the result is amongst the best intersections seen to date at the project and contains the highest grade individual assay it has seen of 1m at 128.5g/t gold from 301m.

Visible gold was also noted in association with the higher-grade 3m intersection.

Drilling on the same drill section have also extended the ‘hanging wall’ mineralisation with results such as 9m at 1.48g/t gold from 276m while assays are pending for another four holes around the high-grade zone.

Results pave the way for gold resource growth

The intersections reported to date all sit outside the current resource of 24.5 million tonnes grading 1g/t gold for 781,000 ounces of contained gold.

Saturn managing director Ian Bamborough says these results highlight the potential to upgrade both the scale and quality of the Apollo Hill system.

It also follows up on results received earlier this month – also outside the resource – that had expanded and upgraded the ‘hanging wall’ zone.

Notable results were 6m at 6.23g/t from 246m; 13m at 1.39g/t from 157m; and 1m at 24.10g/t from 70m.

Apollo Hill covers nearly 1,000sqkm in a region that is rich in infrastructure.

Notable operating or soon-to-be-operating mines including those owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM) (Gwalia), Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) (Mt Morgans), Saracen (ASX:SAR) (Porphyry and Deep South) and Gold Fields (Wallaby).

