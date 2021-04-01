SageView buys retirement plan practice of Oregon firm

SageView Advisory Group, a Newport Beach, California-based registered investment advisory firm specializing in retirement plans and overseeing about $134 billion in assets, has acquired the retirement plan services practice of Arnerich Massena, an advisory firm in Portland, Oregon.
As part of the move, Luka Arnerich, who had spent 8 years at Arnerich Massena, will join SageView as a retirement plan consultant.
The sale will allow Arnerich Massena to concentrate on private wealth management, endowments and foundations, Bryan Shipley, the firm’s Co-CEO and chief investment officer, said in a press release.
