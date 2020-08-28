Home Finance RockTalk: Two gold IPOs capitalising on the current bull run
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 28, 2020

RockTalk is a Stockhead video series featuring a roundtable of resources experts discussing a new macro topic each week. In this episode, host Peter Strachan takes a closer look at a pair of soon to IPO gold explorers.

Populating the expert panel for this discussion is Andrew Pumphrey, Managing Director and CEO of OzAurum Resources and Steven Tambanis, CEO of North Stawell Minerals.

Following on from a recent Stockhead feature article, the group discuss their respective projects, the current exploration environment, choice of timing, exploration plans post-IPO and more.

Tune in above to hear the panel discuss all things gold IPOs.

