Rockefeller nabs $450 million Merrill Lynch team

Matthew Richeda and Christopher Farr, who managed $450 million in assets along with two associates at Merrill Lynch, have joined Rockefeller Capital Management in Denver, Colorado.

The addition will give Rockefeller, which manages about $19 billion, a presence in the state for the first time.

Richeda started his career in 1994 at A.G. Edwards and joined Merrill in 1996, according to his BrokerCheck record. Farr had worked at Merrill since 2011.

The team also includes two staff members, Christopher Nazzaro and Anna Miller.

