Home Finance Rockefeller adds UBS team managing $1.9 billion
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 17, 2021

Rockefeller adds UBS team managing $1.9 billion

Category: Finance

A five-person team managing $1.9 billion at UBS Financial Services in Boston has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The team, Knowlton Knowlton & Larsen, will be Rockefeller’s first group based in Boston.

The firm is led by Laurence Knowlton, who has 35 years of experience and had worked at UBS since 1995, according to his BrokerCheck report; Griffin Knowlton, who has 11 years of experience; and Wyatt Larsen, who has 22 years of experience and had worked at UBS since 2008.

The group also includes Jennifer Pearson and Sophia Morgan.

[More: Rockefeller zeroes in on Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley advisers]

The post Rockefeller adds UBS team managing $1.9 billion appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

OzAurum fast-tracking a potential major gold discovery with non-stop drilling at its Mulgabbie North project

Hubify covers all bases through growth aligned with SME needs

The war for risk analysis gets ugly

The one thing that matters most to clients during a crisis

Annuity sales rise in Q1 thanks to just two product types

Why is LPL’s biggest branch starting its own broker-dealer?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *