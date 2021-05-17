Rockefeller adds UBS team managing $1.9 billion

A five-person team managing $1.9 billion at UBS Financial Services in Boston has joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The team, Knowlton Knowlton & Larsen, will be Rockefeller’s first group based in Boston.

The firm is led by Laurence Knowlton, who has 35 years of experience and had worked at UBS since 1995, according to his BrokerCheck report; Griffin Knowlton, who has 11 years of experience; and Wyatt Larsen, who has 22 years of experience and had worked at UBS since 2008.

The group also includes Jennifer Pearson and Sophia Morgan.

