Rockefeller adds three teams managing $1.7 billion

Three wealth teams from wirehouses, collectively managing $1.7 billion, have joined Rockefeller Capital Management.
The three-adviser Faro Group in Boca Raton, Florida, which is led by Nelson Faro, managed $800 million at Morgan Stanley.
The three-adviser DBT Group, also in Boca Raton, is led by Marshall Duane. The team managed $600 million at Merrill Lynch.
The adviser duo at the Bergman Wealth Management Group, which is based in Chicago and led by Richard Bergman, managed $300 million at Merrill Lynch.
