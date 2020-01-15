Three wealth teams from wirehouses, collectively managing $1.7 billion, have joined Rockefeller Capital Management.

The three-adviser Faro Group in Boca Raton, Florida, which is led by Nelson Faro, managed $800 million at Morgan Stanley.

[More: How many trees did your impact investments save?]

The three-adviser DBT Group, also in Boca Raton, is led by Marshall Duane. The team managed $600 million at Merrill Lynch.

The adviser duo at the Bergman Wealth Management Group, which is based in Chicago and led by Richard Bergman, managed $300 million at Merrill Lynch.

[More: Rockefeller acquires $1.4 billion Chicago family office]

The post Rockefeller adds three teams managing $1.7 billion appeared first on InvestmentNews.