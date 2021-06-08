Rock Yarns: Melbana is building impressive momentum on its high upside Cuban oil project

Stock analysis veteran and lover of the resources game, Peter Strachan, is back for another instalment of the Rock Yarns podcast.

In this episode Peter chats with Andrew Purcell, executive chairman Melbana Energy (ASX:MAY).

Melbana is an ASX oil and gas company with a portfolio of high impact exploration, appraisal and development stage opportunities in Cuba and the Bonaparte Gulf region in Australia.

The company was featured in a recent Stockhead article looking at the cash injection the company received from a deal with Santos.

Tune in below to get a run down on the company’s Cuba oil project, drilling plans and key activities for the remainder of 2021.

