Stock analysis veteran and lover of the resources game, Peter Strachan, is back for another instalment of the Rock Yarns podcast.

In this week’s episode Peter chats with David Quinlivan, Managing Director of Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM).

Ora Banda is a uniquely positioned gold exploration and development company as 100% owner of the Davyhurst Gold Project in the highly productive Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

So tune in below to get a run down the company’s impressive defined resource, progress in 2020, and plans for the year ahead.

On mobile? Click here to listen with Apple podcasts, here for Spotify or here for Google Podcasts.

The post Rock Yarns: Gold hunter Ora Banda has all the makings of a comeback kid appeared first on Stockhead.