Robertson Stephens names Raj Bhattacharyya CEO

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management has appointed Raj Bhattacharyya its chief executive, succeeding Stuart Katz, who will continue as the firm’s chief investment officer.

In his new role, Bhattacharyya, who joined the firm’s board of directors in January, will manage the firm’s operational and growth strategy.

Bhattacharyya, who has over 27 years of financial services experience across trading and capital markets, spent 17 years at Deutsche Bank, most recently as the head of foreign exchange in the Americas and head of the Latin American markets business. He previously served as head of capital markets in Western Europe and head of debt capital markets in North America.

