RIA managing $172 million joins Carson Partners

Price Financial Group, a registered investment advisory firm managing $172 million in Beaverton and Portland, Oregon, has joined Omaha, Nebraska-based Carson Partners.
Bo Caldwell and Matt Mai are the principals of Price. The firm will have access to Carson’s resources, people, infrastructure and technology.
