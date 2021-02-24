Home Finance RIA managing $172 million joins Carson Partners
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 24, 2021

Category: Finance

Price Financial Group, a registered investment advisory firm managing $172 million in Beaverton and Portland, Oregon, has joined Omaha, Nebraska-based Carson Partners.

Bo Caldwell and Matt Mai are the principals of Price. The firm will have access to Carson’s resources, people, infrastructure and technology.

