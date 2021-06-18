Rhode Island enacts financial literacy legislation

All Rhode Island students will receive financial literacy education prior to graduating from high school under a new law signed by Gov. Dan McKee earlier this month.

“Financial literacy is key to a young person’s future success,” McKee said in a press release. “This legislation paves the way for our public high schools to provide young people with the skills they need to achieve their financial goals

The legislation will be implemented by the state’s education department in preparation for the 2022-2023 school year..

“With the passage of this bill, Rhode Island ensures all high school students have access to standards-aligned personal finance instruction while also providing educators with high-quality resources and professional development,” according to a release from the office of the state treasurer.

