Special Report: REZ has paved the way for it to start looking at the potential for early stage gold mining … Read More
The post REZ takes first step to develop its Central West project, investigating early stage gold mining options following Goodenough resource upgrade appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.