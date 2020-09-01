Resources (again) leads the $4.7bn motza raised in August

The capital raising wave shows no sign of crashing with August’s total coming in at $4.7bn.
Once again resources companies raised more than any other sector — $163m of the $296m raised by companies with market capitalisations below $100m.
For companies with market caps above that, resources stocks raised over $1bn. However this was usurped by August’s largest deal, a $2bn raise by Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD).
August’s deals are also holding up strong, with the average company up 36 per cent since their respective capital raisings were completed.
Small cap deals
The most noteworthy deal was a $5m raise by medtech stock G Medical (ASX:GMV).
This is because after months of speculation, the company eventually announced it wanted to list on the NASDAQ — a move which would see it quit the Australian bourse.
A number of deals were done by companies that had been big winners from COVID. Two examples are ecommerce plays Harris Technology Group (ASX:HT8) and Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8).
Both stocks have become multi-baggers due to an e-commerce boom sparked by COVID-19 lockdowns, but both companies tapped investors for cash — $3.5m and $5m respectively.
In resources, investors are still looking for gold multi-baggers and several explorers with promising early results were able to raise capital.
This included Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR), Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM) and Sihayo Gold (ASX:SIH).
Two companies with market capitalisations below $100m at the time of their offer — Dynamic Drill & Blasting (ASX:DDB) and health food company Forbidden Foods (ASX:FFF) — made their ASX debuts in August
Here’s a list of all ASX small and micro cap raisings completed in August (by date of securities listing on the ASX):
Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.
| Effective Date
| Code
| Issuer Name
| Offer Size (M)
| Offer Type
| Offer Price
| Last Close
| Offer To Date
| Market Cap at Offer (M)
| Sector
| 08/24/2020
| RMY
| RMA Global Ltd
| 7.45
| Placement
| 0.22
| 0.255
| 16
| 99.4
| Tech
| 08/06/2020
| DW8
| Digital Wine Ventures Ltd
| 5.00
| Placement
| 0.025
| 0.037
| 48
| 34.1
| Consumer
| 08/24/2020
| WNR
| Wingara Ag Ltd
| 5.04
| Placement
| 0.19
| 0.2
| 5
| 25.2
| Consumer
| 08/17/2020
| HT8
| Harris Technology Group Ltd
| 3.51
| Placement
| 0.08
| 0.16
| 100
| 19.0
| Consumer
| 08/31/2020
| FFF
| Forbidden Foods Ltd
| 6.00
| IPO
| 0.2
| 0.365
| 83
| 15.0
| Consumer
| 08/28/2020
| BEE
| Broo Ltd
| 1.26
| Placement
| 0.018
| 0.02
| 11
| 14.0
| Consumer
| 08/27/2020
| RLG
| Roolife Group Ltd
| 0.77
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.031
| 3
| 11.0
| Consumer
| 08/25/2020
| TFL
| TasFoods Ltd
| 3.48
| Rights
| 0.085
| 0.089
| 5
| 29.0
| Consumer
| 08/05/2020
| NUC
| Nuchev Ltd
| 3.24
| Placement
| 2.33
| 2.07
| -11
| 105.0
| Consumer
| 08/25/2020
| AJQ
| Armour Energy Ltd
| 3.36
| Placement
| 0.023
| 0.019
| -17
| 19.1
| Energy
| 08/12/2020
| LPE
| Locality Planning Energy Holdi
| 3.00
| Placement
| 0.25
| 0.25
| 0
| 15.6
| Energy
| 08/12/2020
| SERDA
| Strategic Energy Resources Ltd
| 1.30
| Placement
| 0.0034
| 0.071
| 109
| 5.4
| Energy
| 08/10/2020
| PRM
| Prominence Energy Ltd
| 0.15
| Placement
| 0.005
| 0.009
| 80
| 1.2
| Energy
| 08/05/2020
| BRK
| Brookside Energy Ltd
| 1.26
| RIGHTS
| 0.005
| 0.004
| -20
| 0.0
| Energy
| 08/24/2020
| AVC
| Auctus Investment Group Ltd
| 4.00
| Placement
| 0.4
| 0.45
| 12
| 22.9
| Financial
| 08/28/2020
| OSX
| Osteopore Ltd
| 8.50
| Placement
| 0.53
| 0.59
| 11
| 62.2
| Health
| 08/11/2020
| ZLD
| Zelira Therapeutics Ltd
| 8.75
| Placement
| 0.05
| 0.061
| 22
| 57.1
| Health
| 08/13/2020
| GMV
| G Medical Innovations Holdings
| 5.00
| Placement
| 0.05
| 0.041
| -18
| 41.9
| Health
| 08/04/2020
| IBX
| Imagion Biosystems Ltd
| 5.00
| Placement
| 0.045
| 0.091
| 102
| 39.3
| Health
| 08/31/2020
| MKG
| Mako Gold Ltd
| 4.83
| Placement
| 0.115
| 0.12
| 4
| 24.2
| Health
| 08/18/2020
| 1AD
| Adalta Ltd
| 4.00
| Placement
| 0.1
| 0.105
| 5
| 20.4
| Health
| 08/20/2020
| OBJ
| OBJ Ltd
| 1.56
| Placement
| 0.1
| 0.18
| 80
| 14.6
| Health
| 08/10/2020
| SUD
| Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd
| 0.53
| Placement
| 0.025
| 0.049
| 96
| 7.6
| Health
| 08/12/2020
| 2BE
| Tubi Pty Ltd
| 2.45
| Placement
| 0.09
| 0.092
| 2
| 27.4
| Industrial
| 08/06/2020
| DDB
| Dynamic Drill & Blast Holdings
| 5.00
| IPO
| 0.2
| 0.365
| 83
| 11.0
| Industrial
| 08/27/2020
| ROO
| Roots Sustainable Agricultural
| 2.51
| Placement
| 0.016
| 0.048
| 200
| 5.2
| Industrial
| 08/28/2020
| SIH
| Sihayo Gold Ltd
| 14
| Placement
| 0.025
| 0.024
| -4
| 71.6
| Resources
| 08/21/2020
| HRZ
| Horizon Minerals Ltd
| 8.05
| Placement
| 0.14
| 0.135
| -4
| 71.5
| Resources
| 08/05/2020
| BRB
| Breaker Resources NL
| 6.97
| Placement
| 0.24
| 0.235
| -2
| 62.5
| Resources
| 08/19/2020
| ORN
| Orion Minerals Ltd
| 5.88
| Placement
| 0.017
| 0.033
| 94
| 55.2
| Resources
| 08/03/2020
| PEX
| Peel Mining Ltd
| 11
| Placement
| 0.175
| 0.24
| 41
| 53.1
| Resources
| 08/28/2020
| FEX
| Fenix Resources Ltd
| 10
| Placement
| 0.145
| 0.15
| 3
| 51.8
| Resources
| 08/27/2020
| AQX
| Alice Queen Ltd
| 7.00
| Placement
| 0.044
| 0.043
| -2
| 48.0
| Resources
| 08/19/2020
| ARD
| Argent Minerals Ltd
| 2.20
| Placement
| 0.055
| 0.06
| 9
| 43.4
| Resources
| 08/18/2020
| XAM
| Xanadu Mines Ltd
| 5.57
| Placement
| 0.045
| 0.045
| 0
| 42.7
| Resources
| 08/12/2020
| AUC
| Ausgold Ltd
| 6.35
| Placement
| 0.0327
| 0.038
| 16
| 42.5
| Resources
| 08/19/2020
| LIT
| Lithium Australia NL
| 4.00
| Placement
| 0.053
| 0.054
| 2
| 36.5
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| IVR
| Investigator Resources Ltd
| 5.50
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.057
| 90
| 30.9
| Resources
| 08/27/2020
| GML
| Gateway Mining Ltd
| 6.70
| Placement
| 0.016
| 0.026
| 62
| 30.4
| Resources
| 08/12/2020
| NWC
| New World Resources Ltd
| 3.50
| Placement
| 0.027
| 0.045
| 67
| 30.1
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| VMS
| Venture Minerals Ltd
| 4.00
| Placement
| 0.031
| 0.034
| 10
| 29.1
| Resources
| 08/20/2020
| WWI
| West Wits Mining Ltd
| 3.40
| Placement
| 0.021
| 0.02
| -5
| 24.9
| Resources
| 08/06/2020
| EHX
| EHR Resources Ltd
| 10
| Placement
| 0.096
| 0.095
| -1
| 24.8
| Resources
| 08/28/2020
| TMR
| Tempus Resources Ltd
| 2.50
| Placement
| 0.31
| 0.355
| 15
| 24.5
| Resources
| 08/13/2020
| GTE
| Great Western Exploration Ltd
| 2.52
| Placement
| 0.18
| 0.23
| 28
| 20.9
| Resources
| 08/05/2020
| A1M
| AIC Mines Ltd
| 3.01
| Placement
| 0.28
| 0.38
| 36
| 19.2
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| SUP
| Superior Lake Resources Ltd
| 2.00
| Placement
| 0.12
| 0.16
| 33
| 19.2
| Resources
| 08/10/2020
| COB
| Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd
| 3.75
| Placement
| 0.095
| 0.097
| 2
| 19.0
| Resources
| 08/19/2020
| JDR
| Jadar Resources Ltd
| 1.00
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.036
| 20
| 18.3
| Resources
| 08/14/2020
| ELT
| Elementos Ltd
| 2.33
| Placement
| 0.0055
| 0.006
| 9
| 16.3
| Resources
| 08/13/2020
| AQI
| Alicanto Minerals Ltd
| 1.43
| Placement
| 0.055
| 0.17
| 209
| 15.4
| Resources
| 08/20/2020
| FYI
| FYI Resources Ltd
| 1.30
| Placement
| 0.06
| 0.087
| 45
| 14.6
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| ERL
| Empire Resources Ltd
| 1.31
| Placement
| 0.012
| 0.014
| 17
| 10.9
| Resources
| 08/18/2020
| GMR
| Golden Rim Resources Ltd
| 2.70
| Placement
| 0.0061
| 0.014
| 130
| 10.7
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| SUV
| Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd
| 5.00
| Placement
| 0.02
| 0.073
| 265
| 10.5
| Resources
| 08/24/2020
| BDG
| Black Dragon Gold Corp
| 1.50
| Placement
| 0.07
| 0.125
| 79
| 9.3
| Resources
| 08/19/2020
| ALY
| Alchemy Resources Ltd
| 1.00
| Placement
| 0.015
| 0.018
| 20
| 9.3
| Resources
| 08/24/2020
| TRT
| Todd River Resources Ltd
| 1.82
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.038
| 27
| 9.2
| Resources
| 08/04/2020
| SCI
| Silver City Minerals Ltd
| 1.50
| Placement
| 0.015
| 0.02
| 33
| 7.3
| Resources
| 08/10/2020
| RDS
| Redstone Resources Ltd
| 0.59
| Placement
| 0.014
| 0.024
| 71
| 7.3
| Resources
| 08/28/2020
| TKM
| Trek Metals Ltd
| 1.00
| Placement
| 0.035
| 0.048
| 37
| 7.1
| Resources
| 08/20/2020
| GBR
| Great Boulder Resources Ltd
| 1.33
| Placement
| 0.043
| 0.048
| 12
| 7.1
| Resources
| 08/27/2020
| MLS
| Metals Australia Ltd
| 0.82
| Placement
| 0.0019
| 0.002
| 5
| 6.9
| Resources
| 08/04/2020
| FFR
| Firefly Resources Ltd
| 1.30
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.105
| 250
| 6.7
| Resources
| 08/03/2020
| DAU
| Dampier Gold Ltd
| 1.00
| Placement
| 0.022
| 0.034
| 55
| 6.3
| Resources
| 08/21/2020
| CNJ
| Conico Ltd
| 0.81
| Placement
| 0.014
| 0.016
| 14
| 6.2
| Resources
| 08/25/2020
| AEV
| Avenira Ltd
| 0.56
| Placement
| 0.008
| 0.017
| 112
| 5.2
| Resources
| 08/26/2020
| ARO
| Astro Resources NL
| 0.67
| Placement
| 0.0035
| 0.004
| 14
| 5.1
| Resources
| 08/14/2020
| SHH
| Shree Minerals Ltd
| 0.90
| Placement
| 0.006
| 0.01
| 67
| 4.9
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| AAJ
| Aruma Resources Ltd
| 0.90
| Placement
| 0.004
| 0.007
| 75
| 4.6
| Resources
| 08/07/2020
| ESR
| Estrella Resources Ltd
| 0.53
| Placement
| 0.007
| 0.018
| 157
| 4.3
| Resources
| 08/04/2020
| LI3
| Lithium Consolidated Ltd
| 0.18
| Placement
| 0.016
| 0.026
| 62
| 3.7
| Resources
| 08/14/2020
| MAR
| Malachite Resources Ltd
| 0.63
| Placement
| 0.03
| 0.037
| 23
| 3.1
| Resources
| 08/18/2020
| GED
| Golden Deeps Ltd
| 2.35
| Placement
| 0.0125
| 0.015
| 20
| 8.6
| Resources
| 08/04/2020
| RLC
| Reedy Lagoon Corp Ltd
| 1.00
| RIGHTS
| 0.01
| 0.013
| 30
| 5.6
| Resources
| 08/14/2020
| XTE
| XTEK Ltd
| 9.17
| Placement
| 0.69
| 0.685
| -1
| 45.9
| Tech
| 08/14/2020
| RCW
| RightCrowd Ltd
| 4.00
| Placement
| 0.18
| 0.245
| 36
| 39.9
| Tech
| 08/13/2020
| DRO
| DroneShield Ltd
| 7.50
| Placement
| 0.125
| 0.145
| 16
| 39.1
| Tech
| 08/06/2020
| PG1
| Pearl Global Ltd
| 5.00
| Placement
| 0.07
| 0.065
| -7
| 20.9
| Tech
| 08/18/2020
| CRO
| Cirralto Ltd
| 2.63
| Placement
| 0.01
| 0.043
| 330
| 15.0
| Tech
| 08/24/2020
| CPV
| Clearvue Technologies Ltd
| 2.56
| Placement
| 0.095
| 0.145
| 53
| 13.1
| Tech
| 08/14/2020
| EN1
| engage:BDR Ltd
| 2.15
| Placement
| 0.0073
| 0.007
| -4
| 11.4
| Tech
| 08/03/2020
| APV
| Appsvillage Australia Ltd
| 2.15
| Placement
| 0.112
| 0.11
| -2
| 10.7
| Tech
| 08/27/2020
| XTD
| XTD Ltd
| 0.74
| Placement
| 0.039
| 0.047
| 21
| 6.1
| Tech
Resources dominates larger caps
Among stocks with market caps between $100m and $500m, resources companies again accounted for a significant proportion of the capital raises done in August.
Gold, particularly companies with operations in Western Australia, was again dominant, with companies like Pantoro (ASX:PNR) and Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) topping up the coffers.
The ASX’s other two IPOs in August, DUG Technology (ASX:DUG) and 4D Medical (ASX:4DX), also accounted for a significant sum, having raised $35m and $56m respectively.
Already listed tech stocks raised their fair share of cash too.
Deals in the tech sector ranged from electric scooter manufacturer Vmoto (ASX:VMT) to buy now, pay later stock Splitit (ASX:SPT), which raised $9.6m and $45m respectively.
Notable deals done by large cap stocks include a $400m+ raising by rare earths producer Lynas Corp (ASX:LYC) and a $158m raising by the ASX’s biggest online retailer, Kogan (ASX:KGN).
| Effective Date
| Code
| Issuer Name
| Offer Size (M)
| Offer Type
| Offer Price
| Last Close
| Offer To Date
| Market Cap at Offer (M)
| Sector
| 08/19/2020
| TAH
| Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
| 600
| Rights
| 3.25
| 3.62
| 11
| 7120.0
| Consumer
| 08/18/2020
| KGN
| Kogan.com Ltd
| 158
| Placement
| 21.6
| 20.8
| -4
| 2281.4
| Consumer
| 08/17/2020
| GNX
| Genex Power Ltd
| 21
| Placement
| 0.22
| 0.21
| -5
| 109.7
| Energy
| 08/06/2020
| AEF
| Australian Ethical Investment
| 74
| Placement
| 5.24
| 4.77
| -9
| 588.9
| Financial
| 08/31/2020
| WMI
| WAM Microcap Ltd
| 29
| Placement
| 1.379
| 1.47
| 7
| 283.6
| Financial
| 08/07/2020
| 4DX
| 4DMedical Ltd
| 56
| IPO
| 0.73
| 1.485
| 103
| 193.3
| Health
| 08/11/2020
| SYD
| Sydney Airport
| 2001
| Rights
| 4.56
| 5.72
| 25
| 14450.0
| Industrial
| 08/05/2020
| CIP
| Centuria Industrial REIT
| 341
| Rights
| 3.15
| 3.12
| -1
| 1560.0
| Real Estate
| 08/17/2020
| LYC
| Lynas Corp Ltd
| 214
| Rights
| 2.3
| 2.44
| 6
| 2040.0
| Resources
| 08/25/2020
| LYC
| Lynas Corp Ltd
| 212
| Placement
| 2.3
| 2.44
| 6
| 1957.2
| Resources
| 08/27/2020
| CRN
| Coronado Global Resources Inc
| 145
| Placement
| 0.6
| 0.62
| 3
| 819.3
| Resources
| 08/18/2020
| CRN
| Coronado Global Resources Inc
| 105
| Rights
| 0.6
| 0.62
| 3
| 819.0
| Resources
| 08/05/2020
| CMM
| Capricorn Metals Ltd
| 71
| Placement
| 1.9
| 2
| 5
| 653.2
| Resources
| 08/14/2020
| PNR
| Pantoro Ltd
| 50
| Placement
| 0.24
| 0.245
| 2
| 332.5
| Resources
| 08/11/2020
| MCR
| Mincor Resources NL
| 50
| Placement
| 0.72
| 0.75
| 4
| 309.5
| Resources
| 08/05/2020
| SO4
| Salt Lake Potash Ltd
| 55
| Placement
| 0.5
| 0.5
| 0
| 248.2
| Resources
| 08/17/2020
| SO4
| Salt Lake Potash Ltd
| 43
| Placement
| 0.5
| 0.5
| 0
| 247.7
| Resources
| 08/11/2020
| TIE
| Tietto Minerals Ltd
| 22
| Placement
| 0.62
| 0.52
| -16
| 243.0
| Resources
| 08/26/2020
| TLG
| Talga Resources Ltd
| 10
| Placement
| 0.5
| 0.6
| 20
| 132.1
| Resources
| 08/12/2020
| STA
| Strandline Resources Ltd
| 18
| Placement
| 0.215
| 0.2
| -7
| 110.2
| Resources
| 08/06/2020
| PLL
| Piedmont Lithium Ltd
| 10
| Placement
| 0.09
| 0.089
| -1
| 103.8
| Resources
| 08/17/2020
| FCL
| Fineos Corp Ltd
| 85
| Placement
| 4.26
| 5.25
| 23
| 1243.9
| Tech
| 08/12/2020
| SPT
| Splitit Ltd
| 45
| Placement
| 1.3
| 1.86
| 43
| 507.4
| Tech
| 08/27/2020
| ST1
| Spirit Telecom Ltd
| 18
| Placement
| 0.32
| 0.36
| 13
| 165.1
| Tech
| 08/12/2020
| DUG
| DUG Technology Ltd
| 35
| IPO
| 1.35
| 1.32
| -2
| 134.3
| Tech
| 08/19/2020
| VMT
| Vmoto Ltd
| 9.64
| Placement
| 0.45
| 0.56
| 24
| 124.0
| Tech
| 08/17/2020
| PCK
| Painchek Ltd
| 10
| Placement
| 0.11
| 0.095
| -14
| 123.9
| Tech
| 08/25/2020
| FBR
| FBR Ltd
| 16
| Placement
| 0.057
| 0.058
| 2
| 118.5
| Tech
