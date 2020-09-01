Resources (again) leads the $4.7bn motza raised in August

The capital raising wave shows no sign of crashing with August’s total coming in at $4.7bn.

Once again resources companies raised more than any other sector — $163m of the $296m raised by companies with market capitalisations below $100m.

For companies with market caps above that, resources stocks raised over $1bn. However this was usurped by August’s largest deal, a $2bn raise by Sydney Airport (ASX:SYD).

August’s deals are also holding up strong, with the average company up 36 per cent since their respective capital raisings were completed.

Small cap deals

The most noteworthy deal was a $5m raise by medtech stock G Medical (ASX:GMV).

This is because after months of speculation, the company eventually announced it wanted to list on the NASDAQ — a move which would see it quit the Australian bourse.

A number of deals were done by companies that had been big winners from COVID. Two examples are ecommerce plays Harris Technology Group (ASX:HT8) and Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8).

Both stocks have become multi-baggers due to an e-commerce boom sparked by COVID-19 lockdowns, but both companies tapped investors for cash — $3.5m and $5m respectively.

In resources, investors are still looking for gold multi-baggers and several explorers with promising early results were able to raise capital.

This included Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR), Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM) and Sihayo Gold (ASX:SIH).

Two companies with market capitalisations below $100m at the time of their offer — Dynamic Drill & Blasting (ASX:DDB) and health food company Forbidden Foods (ASX:FFF) — made their ASX debuts in August

Here’s a list of all ASX small and micro cap raisings completed in August (by date of securities listing on the ASX):

Effective Date Code Issuer Name Offer Size (M) Offer Type Offer Price Last Close Offer To Date Market Cap at Offer (M) Sector 08/24/2020 RMY RMA Global Ltd 7.45 Placement 0.22 0.255 16 99.4 Tech 08/06/2020 DW8 Digital Wine Ventures Ltd 5.00 Placement 0.025 0.037 48 34.1 Consumer 08/24/2020 WNR Wingara Ag Ltd 5.04 Placement 0.19 0.2 5 25.2 Consumer 08/17/2020 HT8 Harris Technology Group Ltd 3.51 Placement 0.08 0.16 100 19.0 Consumer 08/31/2020 FFF Forbidden Foods Ltd 6.00 IPO 0.2 0.365 83 15.0 Consumer 08/28/2020 BEE Broo Ltd 1.26 Placement 0.018 0.02 11 14.0 Consumer 08/27/2020 RLG Roolife Group Ltd 0.77 Placement 0.03 0.031 3 11.0 Consumer 08/25/2020 TFL TasFoods Ltd 3.48 Rights 0.085 0.089 5 29.0 Consumer 08/05/2020 NUC Nuchev Ltd 3.24 Placement 2.33 2.07 -11 105.0 Consumer 08/25/2020 AJQ Armour Energy Ltd 3.36 Placement 0.023 0.019 -17 19.1 Energy 08/12/2020 LPE Locality Planning Energy Holdi 3.00 Placement 0.25 0.25 0 15.6 Energy 08/12/2020 SERDA Strategic Energy Resources Ltd 1.30 Placement 0.0034 0.071 109 5.4 Energy 08/10/2020 PRM Prominence Energy Ltd 0.15 Placement 0.005 0.009 80 1.2 Energy 08/05/2020 BRK Brookside Energy Ltd 1.26 RIGHTS 0.005 0.004 -20 0.0 Energy 08/24/2020 AVC Auctus Investment Group Ltd 4.00 Placement 0.4 0.45 12 22.9 Financial 08/28/2020 OSX Osteopore Ltd 8.50 Placement 0.53 0.59 11 62.2 Health 08/11/2020 ZLD Zelira Therapeutics Ltd 8.75 Placement 0.05 0.061 22 57.1 Health 08/13/2020 GMV G Medical Innovations Holdings 5.00 Placement 0.05 0.041 -18 41.9 Health 08/04/2020 IBX Imagion Biosystems Ltd 5.00 Placement 0.045 0.091 102 39.3 Health 08/31/2020 MKG Mako Gold Ltd 4.83 Placement 0.115 0.12 4 24.2 Health 08/18/2020 1AD Adalta Ltd 4.00 Placement 0.1 0.105 5 20.4 Health 08/20/2020 OBJ OBJ Ltd 1.56 Placement 0.1 0.18 80 14.6 Health 08/10/2020 SUD Suda Pharmaceuticals Ltd 0.53 Placement 0.025 0.049 96 7.6 Health 08/12/2020 2BE Tubi Pty Ltd 2.45 Placement 0.09 0.092 2 27.4 Industrial 08/06/2020 DDB Dynamic Drill & Blast Holdings 5.00 IPO 0.2 0.365 83 11.0 Industrial 08/27/2020 ROO Roots Sustainable Agricultural 2.51 Placement 0.016 0.048 200 5.2 Industrial 08/28/2020 SIH Sihayo Gold Ltd 14 Placement 0.025 0.024 -4 71.6 Resources 08/21/2020 HRZ Horizon Minerals Ltd 8.05 Placement 0.14 0.135 -4 71.5 Resources 08/05/2020 BRB Breaker Resources NL 6.97 Placement 0.24 0.235 -2 62.5 Resources 08/19/2020 ORN Orion Minerals Ltd 5.88 Placement 0.017 0.033 94 55.2 Resources 08/03/2020 PEX Peel Mining Ltd 11 Placement 0.175 0.24 41 53.1 Resources 08/28/2020 FEX Fenix Resources Ltd 10 Placement 0.145 0.15 3 51.8 Resources 08/27/2020 AQX Alice Queen Ltd 7.00 Placement 0.044 0.043 -2 48.0 Resources 08/19/2020 ARD Argent Minerals Ltd 2.20 Placement 0.055 0.06 9 43.4 Resources 08/18/2020 XAM Xanadu Mines Ltd 5.57 Placement 0.045 0.045 0 42.7 Resources 08/12/2020 AUC Ausgold Ltd 6.35 Placement 0.0327 0.038 16 42.5 Resources 08/19/2020 LIT Lithium Australia NL 4.00 Placement 0.053 0.054 2 36.5 Resources 08/07/2020 IVR Investigator Resources Ltd 5.50 Placement 0.03 0.057 90 30.9 Resources 08/27/2020 GML Gateway Mining Ltd 6.70 Placement 0.016 0.026 62 30.4 Resources 08/12/2020 NWC New World Resources Ltd 3.50 Placement 0.027 0.045 67 30.1 Resources 08/07/2020 VMS Venture Minerals Ltd 4.00 Placement 0.031 0.034 10 29.1 Resources 08/20/2020 WWI West Wits Mining Ltd 3.40 Placement 0.021 0.02 -5 24.9 Resources 08/06/2020 EHX EHR Resources Ltd 10 Placement 0.096 0.095 -1 24.8 Resources 08/28/2020 TMR Tempus Resources Ltd 2.50 Placement 0.31 0.355 15 24.5 Resources 08/13/2020 GTE Great Western Exploration Ltd 2.52 Placement 0.18 0.23 28 20.9 Resources 08/05/2020 A1M AIC Mines Ltd 3.01 Placement 0.28 0.38 36 19.2 Resources 08/07/2020 SUP Superior Lake Resources Ltd 2.00 Placement 0.12 0.16 33 19.2 Resources 08/10/2020 COB Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd 3.75 Placement 0.095 0.097 2 19.0 Resources 08/19/2020 JDR Jadar Resources Ltd 1.00 Placement 0.03 0.036 20 18.3 Resources 08/14/2020 ELT Elementos Ltd 2.33 Placement 0.0055 0.006 9 16.3 Resources 08/13/2020 AQI Alicanto Minerals Ltd 1.43 Placement 0.055 0.17 209 15.4 Resources 08/20/2020 FYI FYI Resources Ltd 1.30 Placement 0.06 0.087 45 14.6 Resources 08/07/2020 ERL Empire Resources Ltd 1.31 Placement 0.012 0.014 17 10.9 Resources 08/18/2020 GMR Golden Rim Resources Ltd 2.70 Placement 0.0061 0.014 130 10.7 Resources 08/07/2020 SUV Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd 5.00 Placement 0.02 0.073 265 10.5 Resources 08/24/2020 BDG Black Dragon Gold Corp 1.50 Placement 0.07 0.125 79 9.3 Resources 08/19/2020 ALY Alchemy Resources Ltd 1.00 Placement 0.015 0.018 20 9.3 Resources 08/24/2020 TRT Todd River Resources Ltd 1.82 Placement 0.03 0.038 27 9.2 Resources 08/04/2020 SCI Silver City Minerals Ltd 1.50 Placement 0.015 0.02 33 7.3 Resources 08/10/2020 RDS Redstone Resources Ltd 0.59 Placement 0.014 0.024 71 7.3 Resources 08/28/2020 TKM Trek Metals Ltd 1.00 Placement 0.035 0.048 37 7.1 Resources 08/20/2020 GBR Great Boulder Resources Ltd 1.33 Placement 0.043 0.048 12 7.1 Resources 08/27/2020 MLS Metals Australia Ltd 0.82 Placement 0.0019 0.002 5 6.9 Resources 08/04/2020 FFR Firefly Resources Ltd 1.30 Placement 0.03 0.105 250 6.7 Resources 08/03/2020 DAU Dampier Gold Ltd 1.00 Placement 0.022 0.034 55 6.3 Resources 08/21/2020 CNJ Conico Ltd 0.81 Placement 0.014 0.016 14 6.2 Resources 08/25/2020 AEV Avenira Ltd 0.56 Placement 0.008 0.017 112 5.2 Resources 08/26/2020 ARO Astro Resources NL 0.67 Placement 0.0035 0.004 14 5.1 Resources 08/14/2020 SHH Shree Minerals Ltd 0.90 Placement 0.006 0.01 67 4.9 Resources 08/07/2020 AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd 0.90 Placement 0.004 0.007 75 4.6 Resources 08/07/2020 ESR Estrella Resources Ltd 0.53 Placement 0.007 0.018 157 4.3 Resources 08/04/2020 LI3 Lithium Consolidated Ltd 0.18 Placement 0.016 0.026 62 3.7 Resources 08/14/2020 MAR Malachite Resources Ltd 0.63 Placement 0.03 0.037 23 3.1 Resources 08/18/2020 GED Golden Deeps Ltd 2.35 Placement 0.0125 0.015 20 8.6 Resources 08/04/2020 RLC Reedy Lagoon Corp Ltd 1.00 RIGHTS 0.01 0.013 30 5.6 Resources 08/14/2020 XTE XTEK Ltd 9.17 Placement 0.69 0.685 -1 45.9 Tech 08/14/2020 RCW RightCrowd Ltd 4.00 Placement 0.18 0.245 36 39.9 Tech 08/13/2020 DRO DroneShield Ltd 7.50 Placement 0.125 0.145 16 39.1 Tech 08/06/2020 PG1 Pearl Global Ltd 5.00 Placement 0.07 0.065 -7 20.9 Tech 08/18/2020 CRO Cirralto Ltd 2.63 Placement 0.01 0.043 330 15.0 Tech 08/24/2020 CPV Clearvue Technologies Ltd 2.56 Placement 0.095 0.145 53 13.1 Tech 08/14/2020 EN1 engage:BDR Ltd 2.15 Placement 0.0073 0.007 -4 11.4 Tech 08/03/2020 APV Appsvillage Australia Ltd 2.15 Placement 0.112 0.11 -2 10.7 Tech 08/27/2020 XTD XTD Ltd 0.74 Placement 0.039 0.047 21 6.1 Tech

Resources dominates larger caps

Among stocks with market caps between $100m and $500m, resources companies again accounted for a significant proportion of the capital raises done in August.

Gold, particularly companies with operations in Western Australia, was again dominant, with companies like Pantoro (ASX:PNR) and Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) topping up the coffers.

The ASX’s other two IPOs in August, DUG Technology (ASX:DUG) and 4D Medical (ASX:4DX), also accounted for a significant sum, having raised $35m and $56m respectively.

Already listed tech stocks raised their fair share of cash too.

Deals in the tech sector ranged from electric scooter manufacturer Vmoto (ASX:VMT) to buy now, pay later stock Splitit (ASX:SPT), which raised $9.6m and $45m respectively.

Notable deals done by large cap stocks include a $400m+ raising by rare earths producer Lynas Corp (ASX:LYC) and a $158m raising by the ASX’s biggest online retailer, Kogan (ASX:KGN).

Effective Date Code Issuer Name Offer Size (M) Offer Type Offer Price Last Close Offer To Date Market Cap at Offer (M) Sector 08/19/2020 TAH Tabcorp Holdings Ltd 600 Rights 3.25 3.62 11 7120.0 Consumer 08/18/2020 KGN Kogan.com Ltd 158 Placement 21.6 20.8 -4 2281.4 Consumer 08/17/2020 GNX Genex Power Ltd 21 Placement 0.22 0.21 -5 109.7 Energy 08/06/2020 AEF Australian Ethical Investment 74 Placement 5.24 4.77 -9 588.9 Financial 08/31/2020 WMI WAM Microcap Ltd 29 Placement 1.379 1.47 7 283.6 Financial 08/07/2020 4DX 4DMedical Ltd 56 IPO 0.73 1.485 103 193.3 Health 08/11/2020 SYD Sydney Airport 2001 Rights 4.56 5.72 25 14450.0 Industrial 08/05/2020 CIP Centuria Industrial REIT 341 Rights 3.15 3.12 -1 1560.0 Real Estate 08/17/2020 LYC Lynas Corp Ltd 214 Rights 2.3 2.44 6 2040.0 Resources 08/25/2020 LYC Lynas Corp Ltd 212 Placement 2.3 2.44 6 1957.2 Resources 08/27/2020 CRN Coronado Global Resources Inc 145 Placement 0.6 0.62 3 819.3 Resources 08/18/2020 CRN Coronado Global Resources Inc 105 Rights 0.6 0.62 3 819.0 Resources 08/05/2020 CMM Capricorn Metals Ltd 71 Placement 1.9 2 5 653.2 Resources 08/14/2020 PNR Pantoro Ltd 50 Placement 0.24 0.245 2 332.5 Resources 08/11/2020 MCR Mincor Resources NL 50 Placement 0.72 0.75 4 309.5 Resources 08/05/2020 SO4 Salt Lake Potash Ltd 55 Placement 0.5 0.5 0 248.2 Resources 08/17/2020 SO4 Salt Lake Potash Ltd 43 Placement 0.5 0.5 0 247.7 Resources 08/11/2020 TIE Tietto Minerals Ltd 22 Placement 0.62 0.52 -16 243.0 Resources 08/26/2020 TLG Talga Resources Ltd 10 Placement 0.5 0.6 20 132.1 Resources 08/12/2020 STA Strandline Resources Ltd 18 Placement 0.215 0.2 -7 110.2 Resources 08/06/2020 PLL Piedmont Lithium Ltd 10 Placement 0.09 0.089 -1 103.8 Resources 08/17/2020 FCL Fineos Corp Ltd 85 Placement 4.26 5.25 23 1243.9 Tech 08/12/2020 SPT Splitit Ltd 45 Placement 1.3 1.86 43 507.4 Tech 08/27/2020 ST1 Spirit Telecom Ltd 18 Placement 0.32 0.36 13 165.1 Tech 08/12/2020 DUG DUG Technology Ltd 35 IPO 1.35 1.32 -2 134.3 Tech 08/19/2020 VMT Vmoto Ltd 9.64 Placement 0.45 0.56 24 124.0 Tech 08/17/2020 PCK Painchek Ltd 10 Placement 0.11 0.095 -14 123.9 Tech 08/25/2020 FBR FBR Ltd 16 Placement 0.057 0.058 2 118.5 Tech





The post Resources (again) leads the $4.7bn motza raised in August appeared first on Stockhead.