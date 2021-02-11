Home Finance Reegan Rae named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 11, 2021

Reegan Rae named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena

Category: Finance

Reegan Rae has been named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena, a registered investment advisory firm managing $7.74 billion in Portland, Oregon.

Rae, who had been a managing director and senior investment adviser, joins Bryan Shipley, who has served as co-CEO for over a year.

Firm founder Tony Arnerich, who had been co-CEO, will now focus on his family and his venture capital firm, 3×5 Partners.

Shipley also is assuming the role of sole chief investment officer, after serving as co-CIO with Arnerich for four years.

[More: RIAs led in a year of recruiting slowed by the pandemic]

The post Reegan Rae named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Wall Street gets shorter SEC leash

OneDigital acquires property and casualty brokerage

LPL kicks off program to help advisers buy or sell practices

How Australian Mines’ Sconi output could change the EV game

Build Your Own Portfolio – lithium: Experts say start with these 8 ASX stocks

Betterment offers custom model portfolios for advisers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *