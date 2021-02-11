Reegan Rae named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena

Reegan Rae has been named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena, a registered investment advisory firm managing $7.74 billion in Portland, Oregon.

Rae, who had been a managing director and senior investment adviser, joins Bryan Shipley, who has served as co-CEO for over a year.

Firm founder Tony Arnerich, who had been co-CEO, will now focus on his family and his venture capital firm, 3×5 Partners.

Shipley also is assuming the role of sole chief investment officer, after serving as co-CIO with Arnerich for four years.

