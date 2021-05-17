Red Mountain pulls the trigger on Mt Mansbridge exploration

Red Mountain will soon embark on an exploration campaign aimed at uncovering the secrets of its promising Mt Mansbridge project in WA’s Kimberley region.

The company has completed site inspections with traditional owners and will carry out initial target definition exploration consisting of surface geochemical sampling, rock-chipping, mapping and geophysical surveys from early June.

Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX) says the work will advance its various heavy rare earths (HREE) and nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE prospects to assist with target definition for drill testing later in the field season.

It had previously secured a $150,000 Western Australian state government grant covering up to 50 per cent of direct drilling costs to help defray the costs of testing the HREE targets.

This work is timely given the ongoing concerns about rare earths supply security and the strong demand for battery metals.

Heavy rare earths exploration

Rare earths exploration will initially focus on the Killi-Killi, Kylo and Vader priority prospects, which are all prospective for unconformity style mineralisation.

Vader is a 5km long regional scale yttrium-lanthanum-cerium anomaly on a prospective northern unconformity between the basement Killi-Killi Formation and overlying Pargee Sandstone.

The centre of the anomaly is coincident with a radiometric anomaly and an abnormal topographic/geological feature that is interpreted as a potential area of erosion resistant alteration and mineralisation.

Yttrium is commonly associated with valuable heavy rare earth elements while lanthanum is associated with light rare earth elements.

Killi Killi is a rare earth anomaly identified within the conventional soil sampling survey area in the centre of the project area.

Notably, the geochemical anomaly is also coincident with the T1 radiometric anomaly and is open to the west.

Red Mountain has also identified anomalous rock chips around a north-east trending, 200m long zone of veining and alteration that return values of up to 2,380 parts per million (ppm) total heavy rare earths, 3,549ppm light rare earths, 1,924ppm yttrium and 386ppm dysprosium.

Meanwhile, Kylo is one of two prospects within the project area with observed xenotime mineralisation, which is a rare earth mineral that is rich in heavy rare earths.

It was originally identified by Sigma Resources Group in 1982 and later validated by Northern Minerals (ASX:NTU) in 2011.

Assaying returned 1,551ppm yttrium and 222ppm dysprosium ‘siliceous cherty’ unit proximal to the unconformity.

Nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE target

Besides the HREE prospects, Red Mountain is also testing the Déjà vu nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE that was originally identified during diamond drilling in the early 1990s.

A single hole drilled into the intrusion in 1993 returned elevated nickel values and a highly elevated zone of cobalt with values up to 0.34 per cent.

These observations are the basis of the company’s belief that Déjà vu has the potential to host massive sulphide accumulations.

A ground-based electromagnetic survey will assist with the identification of potential zones of massive sulphides for drill testing.

