RBC nabs Morgan Stanley team managing $625 million

Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 5, 2020

The Martin Wealth Management Group, a nine-person team of financial advisers that managed $625 million at Morgan Stanley in Princeton, New Jersey, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

The group, which spans three generations and is led by Wade Martin, centers on socially conscious causes, specializing in serving families with members having special needs and those involved in personal injury and wrongful death cases.

The team has also made assisting landowners with land preservation a significant portion of their business.

