RBC advisers managing $416 million move to Raymond James

Kirk Abrahamson, who managed $312 million at RBC Wealth Management in West Des Moines, Iowa, and David Gray, who managed $104 million there, have joined the employee unit of Raymond James.

Abrahamson, who has been in the financial services industry for more than three decades, began his career at Merrill Lynch, then spent more than a decade as an adviser at Piper Jaffray before joining RBC Wealth Management in 2002. Client relationship consultants Michael Rowedder and Colby Spann made the move along with Abrahamson.

Gray, a 33-year veteran, began his career at JPMorgan Chase Bank, where he worked for 11 years. He was with RBC Wealth Management for more than 20 years.

