April 29, 2021

An eight-person, three-adviser team managing $2 billion at Merrill Lynch has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

The Paulson Holman Gatto Group includes advisers Thomas A. Paulson, William “Tuck” Holman and Steven E. Gatto, along with four senior associates and one associate.

The group is moving to a new RBC office in Lake Forest, Illinois.

The post RBC adds Merrill trio managing $2 billion appeared first on InvestmentNews.

