Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 27, 2021

Q4 2020 Top Equity ETFs

Top 50 equity ETFs ranked by quarterly returns

 Name3-Month Estimated Net Flows ($M)3-Month Return %One-Year Return %Net Assets ($M)Expense Ratio
1SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)-5698.70.1216279723.6780555571157.70.4
2iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)-2638.76.895755155.6036644933434.80.15
3JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)-2135.415.805677935.908381333386.50.09
4Vanguard 500 Index Fund;ETF (VOO)-1578.812.1485797318.34730714177990.60.03
5iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)-152216.267002077.9150733752710.70.32
6iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)-110512.1381330218.37317826238846.40.03
7SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)-1103.710.678523269.628673724245.40.16
8Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)-1079.56.1154157810.187934513309.10.13
9United States Oil Fund LP (USO)-97016.08804016-67.663588993625.20.79
10Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)-9305.22583006-1.369354878197.60.25
11iShares US Financial Services ETF (IYG)-766.823.670927030.889689061215.30.42
12iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)-724.57.998238920.1885017210648.10.2
13iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)-717.210.6219945333.2057317532344.90.18
14iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)-622.211.3750200711.339224482584.60.51
15SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)-546.312.1028705118.39843323329024.80.095
16iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)-38710.6654045821.205893497245.50.2
17iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)-378.113.6476839620.7999393725956.50.15
18iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB)-375.6-1.3621264726.396043571994.30.42
19SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)-369.310.6393798533.445134569639.30.04
20Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund;ETF (MGK)-36410.0084005140.994670789944.50.07
21iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV)-339.113.430006387.385623764171.50.25
22iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)-325.318.939597335.2945132915270.70.24
23iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)-319.214.88497734-6.279271953140.50.46
24Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)-317.515.51587442-8.446684921751.90.25
25iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)-295.911.3353045338.2084439264476.40.19

Source: Data from Refinitiv Lipper; ex-conventional mutual funds, ex-leveraged, and ex-dedicated short bias. Data through Dec. 31, 2020.

Top 25 equity ETFs ranked by largest inflows

 Name3-Month Estimated Net Flows ($M)3-Month Return %One-Year Return %Net Assets ($M)Expense Ratio
1Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund;ETF (VTI)14375.314.6840530220.9472945202074.20.03
2Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund;ETF (VXUS)729716.9236848711.3192763138513.80.08
3iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)6970.431.3551059119.8933196358606.70.19
4iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)5158.719.7750472318.1788612368716.60.11
5ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)5004.837.44287611152.5161042217750.90.75
6Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)3839.823.15643011-1.6804928424732.10.13
7ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)3745.347.71148087180.499148737653.40.75
8iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)3082.413.2271132522.4893771213393.90.15
9Vanguard Value Index Fund;ETF (VTV)3051.414.524249732.2309845461580.40.04
10Invesco S&P 500 Eql Wght ETF (RSP)2702.318.3707197212.7364277918181.90.2
11Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)2598.228.19380832-32.5550981913581.20.13
12iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)202915.2100141414.0313624113452.10.51
13Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)199915.6165670410.9965439716177.20.13
14iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)1944.916.210251632.6733193343923.90.19
15iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)1898.952.70790561141.31020714688.30.46
16iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)1889.716.267810588.5457727184073.40.07
17iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)1841.831.2854805811.2394025156114.10.06
18ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)1741.336.56471238157.077440855303.10.79
19Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)1591.417.104374115.1085842516302.30.06
20iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)1565.519.986998919.217892446133.30.25
21iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)1522.18.00075645-5.389952575459.60.42
22Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund;ETF (VB)1411.927.0988833419.0787919237492.10.05
23iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)1398.813.312348899.4716640514687.30.08
24Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund;ETF (VWO)1382.716.8686883415.2963547171476.60.1
25Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund;ETF (VYM)1351.714.070687561.1419166331323.80.06

Source: Data from Refinitiv Lipper; ex-conventional mutual funds, ex-leveraged, and ex-dedicated short bias. Data through Dec. 31, 2020.

