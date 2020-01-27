Q4 2020 Top Equity ETFs

Top 50 equity ETFs ranked by quarterly returns
|Name
|3-Month Estimated Net Flows ($M)
|3-Month Return %
|One-Year Return %
|Net Assets ($M)
|Expense Ratio
|1
|SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
|-5698.7
|0.12162797
|23.67805555
|71157.7
|0.4
|2
|iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
|-2638.7
|6.89575515
|5.60366449
|33434.8
|0.15
|3
|JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU)
|-2135.4
|15.80567793
|5.90838133
|3386.5
|0.09
|4
|Vanguard 500 Index Fund;ETF (VOO)
|-1578.8
|12.14857973
|18.34730714
|177990.6
|0.03
|5
|iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
|-1522
|16.26700207
|7.91507337
|52710.7
|0.32
|6
|iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
|-1105
|12.13813302
|18.37317826
|238846.4
|0.03
|7
|SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)
|-1103.7
|10.67852326
|9.6286737
|24245.4
|0.16
|8
|Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)
|-1079.5
|6.11541578
|10.1879345
|13309.1
|0.13
|9
|United States Oil Fund LP (USO)
|-970
|16.08804016
|-67.66358899
|3625.2
|0.79
|10
|Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
|-930
|5.22583006
|-1.36935487
|8197.6
|0.25
|11
|iShares US Financial Services ETF (IYG)
|-766.8
|23.67092703
|0.88968906
|1215.3
|0.42
|12
|iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
|-724.5
|7.99823892
|0.18850172
|10648.1
|0.2
|13
|iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
|-717.2
|10.62199453
|33.20573175
|32344.9
|0.18
|14
|iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
|-622.2
|11.37502007
|11.33922448
|2584.6
|0.51
|15
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)
|-546.3
|12.10287051
|18.39843323
|329024.8
|0.095
|16
|iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
|-387
|10.66540458
|21.20589349
|7245.5
|0.2
|17
|iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
|-378.1
|13.64768396
|20.79993937
|25956.5
|0.15
|18
|iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB)
|-375.6
|-1.36212647
|26.39604357
|1994.3
|0.42
|19
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
|-369.3
|10.63937985
|33.44513456
|9639.3
|0.04
|20
|Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Index Fund;ETF (MGK)
|-364
|10.00840051
|40.99467078
|9944.5
|0.07
|21
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV)
|-339.1
|13.43000638
|7.38562376
|4171.5
|0.25
|22
|iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
|-325.3
|18.9395973
|35.29451329
|15270.7
|0.24
|23
|iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
|-319.2
|14.88497734
|-6.27927195
|3140.5
|0.46
|24
|Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
|-317.5
|15.51587442
|-8.44668492
|1751.9
|0.25
|25
|iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
|-295.9
|11.33530453
|38.20844392
|64476.4
|0.19
Source: Data from Refinitiv Lipper; ex-conventional mutual funds, ex-leveraged, and ex-dedicated short bias. Data through Dec. 31, 2020.
Top 25 equity ETFs ranked by largest inflows
|Name
|3-Month Estimated Net Flows ($M)
|3-Month Return %
|One-Year Return %
|Net Assets ($M)
|Expense Ratio
|1
|Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund;ETF (VTI)
|14375.3
|14.68405302
|20.9472945
|202074.2
|0.03
|2
|Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund;ETF (VXUS)
|7297
|16.92368487
|11.31927631
|38513.8
|0.08
|3
|iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
|6970.4
|31.35510591
|19.89331963
|58606.7
|0.19
|4
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
|5158.7
|19.77504723
|18.17886123
|68716.6
|0.11
|5
|ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
|5004.8
|37.44287611
|152.51610422
|17750.9
|0.75
|6
|Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF)
|3839.8
|23.15643011
|-1.68049284
|24732.1
|0.13
|7
|ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
|3745.3
|47.71148087
|180.49914873
|7653.4
|0.75
|8
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
|3082.4
|13.22711325
|22.48937712
|13393.9
|0.15
|9
|Vanguard Value Index Fund;ETF (VTV)
|3051.4
|14.52424973
|2.23098454
|61580.4
|0.04
|10
|Invesco S&P 500 Eql Wght ETF (RSP)
|2702.3
|18.37071972
|12.73642779
|18181.9
|0.2
|11
|Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
|2598.2
|28.19380832
|-32.55509819
|13581.2
|0.13
|12
|iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
|2029
|15.21001414
|14.03136241
|13452.1
|0.51
|13
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)
|1999
|15.61656704
|10.99654397
|16177.2
|0.13
|14
|iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
|1944.9
|16.21025163
|2.67331933
|43923.9
|0.19
|15
|iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
|1898.9
|52.70790561
|141.3102071
|4688.3
|0.46
|16
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
|1889.7
|16.26781058
|8.54577271
|84073.4
|0.07
|17
|iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
|1841.8
|31.28548058
|11.23940251
|56114.1
|0.06
|18
|ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
|1741.3
|36.56471238
|157.07744085
|5303.1
|0.79
|19
|Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
|1591.4
|17.1043741
|15.10858425
|16302.3
|0.06
|20
|iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE)
|1565.5
|19.9869989
|19.21789244
|6133.3
|0.25
|21
|iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)
|1522.1
|8.00075645
|-5.38995257
|5459.6
|0.42
|22
|Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund;ETF (VB)
|1411.9
|27.09888334
|19.07879192
|37492.1
|0.05
|23
|iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
|1398.8
|13.31234889
|9.47166405
|14687.3
|0.08
|24
|Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund;ETF (VWO)
|1382.7
|16.86868834
|15.29635471
|71476.6
|0.1
|25
|Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund;ETF (VYM)
|1351.7
|14.07068756
|1.14191663
|31323.8
|0.06
Source: Data from Refinitiv Lipper; ex-conventional mutual funds, ex-leveraged, and ex-dedicated short bias. Data through Dec. 31, 2020.
