Medical imaging company Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has signed a $25m, seven-year deal with NYU Langone Health, one of the largest health systems in New York state
The contract will see the company’s Visage 7 imaging technology implemented across NYU Langone’s radiology and imaging departments at six major hospitals and a number of community and outpatient imaging centres next year.
Pro Medicus chief executive Dr Sam Hupert said the Melbourne company won the contract after an extensive on-site evaluation process.
“Winning this deal further validates our belief that we have a unique and highly differentiated offering,” he said.
“We stream the pixel data, unlike others who still compress-and-send the images.”
The deal is similar to one Pro Medicus signed in June with Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, which was for $22m and five years.
Dr Hupert said seven of the top 20 hospitals in the United States were now using Pro Medicus’ technology.
Pro Medicus’ Visage 7 platform has been credited with transforming what was once a small-cap stock trading for about 50c a share into an ASX200 component whose shares trade close to $26.
The post Pro Medicus inks $25m deal with top US hospital system appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.