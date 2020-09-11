Pro Medicus inks $25m deal with top US hospital system

Medical imaging company Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has signed a $25m, seven-year deal with NYU Langone Health, one of the largest health systems in New York state

The contract will see the company’s Visage 7 imaging technology implemented across NYU Langone’s radiology and imaging departments at six major hospitals and a number of community and outpatient imaging centres next year.

Pro Medicus chief executive Dr Sam Hupert said the Melbourne company won the contract after an extensive on-site evaluation process.

“Winning this deal further validates our belief that we have a unique and highly differentiated offering,” he said.

“We stream the pixel data, unlike others who still compress-and-send the images.”

The deal is similar to one Pro Medicus signed in June with Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, which was for $22m and five years.

Dr Hupert said seven of the top 20 hospitals in the United States were now using Pro Medicus’ technology.

Pro Medicus’ Visage 7 platform has been credited with transforming what was once a small-cap stock trading for about 50c a share into an ASX200 component whose shares trade close to $26.

