Special Report: Danakali (ASX:DNK) has strengthened its potash mining and processing knowledge with the appointment of Dr Rod McEachern as … Read More
The post Potash executive to drive operations at Danakali’s Colluli project appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.