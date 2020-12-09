Paychex, the large payroll services provider, will launch a pooled employer plan, or PEP, on Jan. 1, the first day the new plans can be provided under provisions of the SECURE Act.
As a pooled plan provider, Paychex will act as both plan sponsor and formal plan administrator, relieving employers — especially small to midsize businesses — of significant fiduciary and administrative burdens.
Businesses currently offering an employer-sponsored qualified retirement plan are able to merge their plan and assets into a pooled program to potentially save time and money, Paychex said in a release.
Mesirow Financial will serve as the 3(38) investment manager of the Paychex program and Mid Atlantic Trust Co. will serve as the trustee.
[More: Aon to kick off pooled employer plan in January]
The post Paychex to offer pooled employer plan appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.