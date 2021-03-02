Home Finance Pathstone acquires $1.1 billion RIA
Cindy Hamilton
March 2, 2021

Pathstone, an Englewood, New Jersey-based registered investment advisory firm and family office managing $10.3 billion, has acquired Cornerstone Capital Group, a New York City-based RIA managing $1.1 billion that specializes in sustainable and impact investing.

Cornerstone’s expertise in portfolio construction incorporating sustainable investing principles will enhance Pathstone’s existing efforts in that area, the company said in a release.

Cornerstone’s CEO, Erika Karp, will join Pathstone as its chief impact officer. Craig Metrick, Cornerstone’s chief investment officer, Katherine Pease, its chief impact strategist, and other Cornerstone staff will also join Pathstone.

