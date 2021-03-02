Pathstone, an Englewood, New Jersey-based registered investment advisory firm and family office managing $10.3 billion, has acquired Cornerstone Capital Group, a New York City-based RIA managing $1.1 billion that specializes in sustainable and impact investing.

Cornerstone’s expertise in portfolio construction incorporating sustainable investing principles will enhance Pathstone’s existing efforts in that area, the company said in a release.

Cornerstone’s CEO, Erika Karp, will join Pathstone as its chief impact officer. Craig Metrick, Cornerstone’s chief investment officer, Katherine Pease, its chief impact strategist, and other Cornerstone staff will also join Pathstone.

The post Pathstone acquires $1.1 billion RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.