OSJ with $2 billion switches to Cadaret Grant from Securities America

Cedar Brook Group, a Cleveland-based office of supervisory jurisdiction administering $2 billion in assets, has changed affiliation from Securities America to Cadaret Grant, a unit of Atria Wealth Solutions.

Cedar Brook is led by William Glubiak, who founded the firm in 2005. It supervises 20 licensed personnel.

