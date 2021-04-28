OSJ with $2 billion switches to Cadaret Grant from Securities America

Cedar Brook Group, a Cleveland-based office of supervisory jurisdiction administering $2 billion in assets, has changed affiliation from Securities America to Cadaret Grant, a unit of Atria Wealth Solutions.
Cedar Brook is led by William Glubiak, who founded the firm in 2005. It supervises 20 licensed personnel.
