OneDigital acquires property and casualty brokerage

OneDigital, an Atlanta-based employee benefits and wealth management firm, has acquired HM Employee Benefits and Risk Management, a property and casualty insurance broker based in St. Louis.

The acquisition marks OneDigital’s first foray into property and casualty insurance, the company said in a release.

“OneDigital’s expansion into the P&C side of the business with the acquisition of HM will allow us to provide a holistic suite of employee-centric solutions for our customers,” Mike Sullivan, co-founder and chief growth officer at OneDigital, said in the release.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

