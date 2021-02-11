OneDigital, an Atlanta-based employee benefits and wealth management firm, has acquired HM Employee Benefits and Risk Management, a property and casualty insurance broker based in St. Louis.
The acquisition marks OneDigital’s first foray into property and casualty insurance, the company said in a release.
“OneDigital’s expansion into the P&C side of the business with the acquisition of HM will allow us to provide a holistic suite of employee-centric solutions for our customers,” Mike Sullivan, co-founder and chief growth officer at OneDigital, said in the release.
[More: OneDigital buys $45 billion RIA Resources]
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The post OneDigital acquires property and casualty brokerage appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.