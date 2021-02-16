OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser subsidiary of Atlanta-based insurance brokerage OneDigital, has acquired Atlanta Retirement Partners, which oversees more than 130 retirement plans representing $1.3 billion in plan assets.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
[More: OneDigital acquires property and casualty brokerage]
After the acquisition of Atlanta Retirement Partners, OneDigital Investment Advisors will serve approximately 60,000 clients, 5,000 retirement plans and some 900,000 participants, the company said in a release.
The post OneDigital acquires manager of $1.3 billion in plan assets appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.