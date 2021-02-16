OneDigital acquires manager of $1.3 billion in plan assets

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser subsidiary of Atlanta-based insurance brokerage OneDigital, has acquired Atlanta Retirement Partners, which oversees more than 130 retirement plans representing $1.3 billion in plan assets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

After the acquisition of Atlanta Retirement Partners, OneDigital Investment Advisors will serve approximately 60,000 clients, 5,000 retirement plans and some 900,000 participants, the company said in a release.

