OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Clearview Advisory, a retirement plan consulting firm that serves more than 100 plans with $2.3 billion in assets.

Both firms are headquartered in Atlanta.

[More: OneDigital continues acquisition tear with purchase of $6B plan adviser]

How this fund firm’s investors have never paid capital gains distributions



The post OneDigital acquires hometown plan consultant appeared first on InvestmentNews.