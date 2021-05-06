OneDigital acquires hometown plan consultant

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Clearview Advisory, a retirement plan consulting firm that serves more than 100 plans with $2.3 billion in assets.
Both firms are headquartered in Atlanta.
