Home Finance OneDigital acquires firm overseeing $1 billion in plan assets
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 20, 2021

OneDigital acquires firm overseeing $1 billion in plan assets

Category: Finance

Giant Atlanta-based insurance broker OneDigital has acquired Vertical Financial Group, a partnership of independent financial advisers specializing in retirement plans that oversees more than 80 retirement plans and $1 billion in plan assets.

Vertical, which has offices in St. Louis, Missouri, Overland Park, Kansas, and Chicago, Illinois, also manages $160 million for 400 households.

[More: OneDigital receives majority investment from PE deal]

Last year, OneDigital announced that it was acquiring Resources Investment Advisors, an RIA and adviser support firm with $45 billion in assets under management, in the insurance broker’s first foray into the retirement plan market.

And earlier this month, OneDigital acquired the investment advisory relationships of the 401(k) unit of Truist Financial Corp.

[Video: Make DEI a mandate, not a check box in financial services industry]

The post OneDigital acquires firm overseeing $1 billion in plan assets appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Retiree debt doubles during pandemic

Trio managing $500 million at BB&T joins Raymond James

UBS faces year of uncertainty amid probe of CEO Hamers

Deeper drilling underway for the first time at exciting Moho-IGO gold exploration JV

Australian Gold and Copper takes its first steps on the ASX

Rhythm keeps flying after validating prototype commercial test-kits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *