OneDigital acquires firm overseeing $1 billion in plan assets

Giant Atlanta-based insurance broker OneDigital has acquired Vertical Financial Group, a partnership of independent financial advisers specializing in retirement plans that oversees more than 80 retirement plans and $1 billion in plan assets.

Vertical, which has offices in St. Louis, Missouri, Overland Park, Kansas, and Chicago, Illinois, also manages $160 million for 400 households.

Last year, OneDigital announced that it was acquiring Resources Investment Advisors, an RIA and adviser support firm with $45 billion in assets under management, in the insurance broker’s first foray into the retirement plan market.

And earlier this month, OneDigital acquired the investment advisory relationships of the 401(k) unit of Truist Financial Corp.

