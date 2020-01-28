OneDigital acquires benefits consultant and adviser

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the Atlanta-based registered investment adviser subsidiary of insurance broker OneDigital, has acquired the assets of Fulcrum Partners, an executive benefits consultancy based in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The transaction lets OneDigital expand into the market for nonqualified deferred compensation plans, the company said in the announcement.

As part of the agreement, OneDigital Investment Advisors will assume responsibility for advising approximately $7 billion in additional, nonqualified plan assets.

Twelve Fulcrum advisers have joined OneDigital.

Earlier this month, OneDigital acquired Vertical Financial Group, which specializes in retirement plans and has $1 billion in plan assets, as well as the investment advisory relationships of the 401(k) unit of Truist Financial Corp.

And last year, it purchased Resources Investment Advisors, an RIA and adviser support firm with $45 billion in assets under management.

