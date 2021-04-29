Home Finance OneDigital acquires $240 million retirement plan manager
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: April 29, 2021

OneDigital acquires $240 million retirement plan manager

Category: Finance

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of Atlanta-based employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Keystone Retirement & Insurance Advisors.

Keystone, which manages $240 million in retirement plan assets, is based in Houston and has been in business 35 years.

[More: OneDigital acquires manager of $1.3 billion in plan assets]

The post OneDigital acquires $240 million retirement plan manager appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

InteliCare flags booming growth as customer receipts double

BakerySwap, Ecomi and Unfederalreserve: Here are the cryptos that have mooned the most in 2021

Political reality is likely to curb, not stop, Biden’s proposed tax increases

Raymond James’ recruiting reboot is working: Reilly

New York court shoots down state’s annuity best-interest rule

RBC adds Merrill trio managing $2 billion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *