OneDigital acquires $240 million retirement plan manager

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of Atlanta-based employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Keystone Retirement & Insurance Advisors.
Keystone, which manages $240 million in retirement plan assets, is based in Houston and has been in business 35 years.
