OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of Atlanta-based employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Future Benefits Inc., a retirement plan adviser and RIA managing $1 billion.
Future Benefits, which is based in Cheshire, Connecticut, was founded in 1987. It serves more than 400 wealth management and qualified plan clients.
[More: OneDigital continues acquisition tear with purchase of $6B plan adviser]
Women most interested in social and environmental factors of ESG
The post OneDigital acquires $1 billion retirement plan adviser appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.