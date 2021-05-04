Home Finance OneDigital acquires $1 billion retirement plan adviser
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 4, 2021

OneDigital acquires $1 billion retirement plan adviser

Category: Finance

OneDigital Investment Advisors, the registered investment adviser unit of Atlanta-based employee benefits company OneDigital, has acquired Future Benefits Inc., a retirement plan adviser and RIA managing $1 billion. 

Future Benefits, which is based in Cheshire, Connecticut, was founded in 1987. It serves more than 400 wealth management and qualified plan clients.

[More: OneDigital continues acquisition tear with purchase of $6B plan adviser]

Women most interested in social and environmental factors of ESG

The post OneDigital acquires $1 billion retirement plan adviser appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Emyria to seek approval for trial evaluating MDMA to treat PTSD

Last Orders: ASX 200 defies global equities rout to finish on a high note

Here’s what investors have been getting wrong about ASX semiconductor shares

CHART: The best performing commodities in April

House committee poised to advance SECURE 2.0 retirement savings bill

Proxy voting adds ESG leverage to retirement plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *