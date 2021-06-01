Okapi all set to start Enmore gold drilling

Okapi is poised to kick off drilling of up to 10 holes at its Enmore gold project in New South Wales to evaluate the Sunnyside and Bora prospects.

The first pass program of 8-10 holes totalling at least 1,000m is aimed at demonstrating the potential of the project and to follow up on historical high-grade drill intercepts at Sunnyside.

These include 4m at 11.94 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from surface within a broader 22m zone grading 2.66g/t gold and 2m at 14.6g/t gold.

Additionally, Okapi Resources (ASX:OKR) notes that a structural setting broadly similar to that observed at the nearby Hillgrove antimony-gold mine remains unexplored and represents a future exploration opportunity.

“We are very pleased to be able to secure a drill rig especially during this busy period. Preparation work for the drilling has already commenced and drilling is expected to commence immediately after the arrival of the drill rig this week,” executive director Dave Nour said.

Other projects

Last week, the company picked up a tenement hosting the old Maggie Hays Hill gold workings next to its existing Mount Day joint venture in Western Australia.

Historical rock chips at Maggie Hays Hill have returned grades of up to 10.7g/t gold.

Two lines of south-east trending pits and underground shafts are among the few historical gold workings in the region, which has primarily been explored for nickel on account of its close proximity to the Emily Ann and Maggie Hays underground nickel mines.

