November CFP exam will include online option

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. said Thursday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates taking the Nov. 3-10 CFP exam can once again choose between taking the exam at a Prometric testing center or taking it remotely.
“The remote proctoring option reflects our careful assessment of recommendations from national and state health organizations,” CFP Board CEO Kevin Keller said in a statement.
Those eligible for remote proctoring include candidates with health concerns and those who live more than 50 miles from a Prometric center. People who want to take the test online must meet technology requirements.
In September, 6% of the 2,154 candidates who took the CFP exam did so remotely.
The deadline to register for the November exam is Oct. 20.
