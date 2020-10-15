Home Finance November CFP exam will include online option
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: October 15, 2020

November CFP exam will include online option

The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. said Thursday that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates taking the Nov. 3-10 CFP exam can once again choose between taking the exam at a Prometric testing center or taking it remotely.

“The remote proctoring option reflects our careful assessment of recommendations from national and state health organizations,” CFP Board CEO Kevin Keller said in a statement.

Those eligible for remote proctoring include candidates with health concerns and those who live more than 50 miles from a Prometric center. People who want to take the test online must meet technology requirements.

In September, 6% of the 2,154 candidates who took the CFP exam did so remotely.

The deadline to register for the November exam is Oct. 20.

