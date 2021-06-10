Northwestern Mutual team managing $420 million joins LPL

Four advisers who managed $420 million at Northwestern Mutual have affiliated with LPL Financial through Bleakley Financial Group, an office of supervisory jurisdiction.

John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson and McKee Nunnally will establish a new Bleakley office in Atlanta.

