Northwestern Mutual team managing $420 million joins LPL

Four advisers who managed $420 million at Northwestern Mutual have affiliated with LPL Financial through Bleakley Financial Group, an office of supervisory jurisdiction.
John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson and McKee Nunnally will establish a new Bleakley office in Atlanta.
