Written by: Posted on: June 10, 2021

Four advisers who managed $420 million at Northwestern Mutual have affiliated with LPL Financial through Bleakley Financial Group, an office of supervisory jurisdiction.

John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson and McKee Nunnally will establish a new Bleakley office in Atlanta.

[More: See more adviser moves in InvestmentNews’ Advisers on the Move database.]

40U40 Spotlight: Ka’Neda Bullock

The post Northwestern Mutual team managing $420 million joins LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

