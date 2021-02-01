NFP acquires retirement consultant

NFP, an insurance broker and retirement consultant, has acquired Pension Solutions Inc., a Cleveland, Ohio-based a registered investment adviser that advises on about $1.1 billion in assets for 150 retirement plans. Terms of the acquisition, which closed Dec. 31, were not disclosed.

Pension Solutions, which was founded in 1999, is the parent of AdviseMe National Advisors.

David Krasnow and Beth Krasnow, principals of Pension Advisors, will join NFP as senior vice presidents in its central region.

