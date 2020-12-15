Home Finance New York unit of Hightower merges with $280 million firm
December 15, 2020

Stralem & Co., a New York firm with $280 million in assets under advisement, is merging into Fischer & Co., a 54-year-old New York wealth management firm that advises on $520 million in assets and is part of Hightower.

The combined firm will be known as Fischer Stralem Advisors. It will have 13 employees, including five advisers.

Hightower’s mergers and acquisitions team facilitated the acquisition, the company said in a release.

