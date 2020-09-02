Nature One Dairy expands partnership with YPB Group

Brand protection company YPB Group (ASX:YPB) says that infant nutrition company Nature One Dairy has agreed to expand the use of its smartphone-readable codes as it expands through Southeast Asia.

The CONNECT codes will be used on Dairy One’s milk powder products in Myanmar, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia and Cambodia under the expanded agreement, the company said.

The codes were already being used on Dairy One’s products being sold in China.

“We believe that not only will this add to revenue recognition, but also the awareness of this technology, which is easily implemented on production lines to confirm product authenticity and encourage consumer engagement,” YPB Group CEO John Houston said.

Nature One has ordered 10 million additional CONNECT codes, YPB said.

The codes are like super QR codes, helping companies protect their brand against counterfeiting and theft, YPB says.

