Multiple trading platforms acknowledge technical problems

Trading platforms including Charles Schwab Corp., Robinhood Markets and Vanguard say their clients may encounter problems using their websites Monday.

Charles Schwab Corp. says its website may be intermittently inaccessible for some clients.

“We are aware of an intermittent issue that some clients may be having this morning with accessing our website,” Schwab said in a statement. “We are working rapidly to resolve the issue and apologize to our clients for the inconvenience. We are asking our clients to try and log in using the mobile app.”

Robinhood Markets said it’s having issues with equities, options and cryptocurrency trading and is working to resolve the problem.

“Some users are experiencing issues with delayed order status updates,” the company said on its website Monday. “These are display issues only, and should not impact order execution. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

More than 2,900 issues have been reported on Downdetector.

A representative for Robinhood did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Vanguard says it understands some clients are having difficulty accessing their accounts on the company’s website.

We understand that some clients are having difficulty accessing their accounts on our site. Our team is working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Vanguard (@Vanguard_Group) August 31, 2020

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. also says there was a latency issue Monday morning.

