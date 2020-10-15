Most advisers now have more clients than before pandemic, survey finds

Almost three-quarters (71%) of advisers have more clients now than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by The College for Financial Planning found.
The four-question survey of 209 financial advisers, which was conducted from Aug. 25 to Oct. 2, also found that 70% of advisers said their clients have not postponed retirement because of the pandemic and that 61% of advisers will not change their investment advice if Joseph Biden is elected president.
When asked if they were concerned about inflation in 2021, 61% of advisers said they weren’t, while 8% said they were not sure.
