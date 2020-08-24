Home Finance Morgan Stanley team managing $400 million moves to Rockefeller
A five-adviser team managing $400 million at Morgan Stanley has joined Rockefeller Capital Management and will open an office for the firm in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The team is led by Kenneth Milano, who joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 after a stint at Merrill Lynch, according to BrokerCheck.

The team includes Richie Schmock, Kent Weaver, Alexander Barrett, Laura Rider and Abbey Mathew.

